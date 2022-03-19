Seattle search and rescue nonprofit hoping for donations toward new headquarters

Funding to cover 90% of a new rescue center came from the legislature, group alumni and members; they're looking for $100,000 in donations to finish the project.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mountain Rescue, an all-volunteer nonprofit made up of experienced alpinists, works with the King County Sheriff's Office and other partners to conduct search, rescue and recovery operations and educate the community on enjoying the outdoors safely.

They've been conducting missions for more than 70 years and have worked for decades toward a headquarters to help them store and dry gear, centralize operations and hold trainings and education events. Funding from the legislature, members and alumni and lots of volunteer legwork began bringing that vision to fruition, but they're hoping for donations to finish the project.

Doug Caley has been with SMR for more than 30 years and says the center will make a major impact.

"It's going to be huge for the team, this will be the center of the team and a place where we can collect, where we can recover after missions, and de-brief and train, so it'll be huge for that," Caley said. "For gear, it will mean we have someplace to not only store it, but when we get back from a mission, to come back and dry it, cause right now you come back with a truckload of wet gear."

Along with conducting rescues, SMR aims to educate the community about exploring the mountains safely.