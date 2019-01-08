On Saturday, August 10, Seattle’s Gas Works Park will turn orange once again as thousands of supporters gather to cure cancer faster with Obliteride.

Now in its seventh year, Obliteride is an annual fundraising bike ride and 5K supporting Fred Hutch. 100% of donations directly benefit the groundbreaking research done at the local nonprofit.

Fred Hutch/Obliteride

Riders can choose their distance of 25, 50 or 100 miles. Last year, organizers opened the event up to non-cyclists by adding an untimed 5K walk — now, they’re extending the invitation even further with the addition of a family-friendly 5K run. All routes begin at the University of Washington campus and end at Gas Works Park.

The event begins Friday, August 9, with a late-afternoon registration/kick-off party in Gas Works Park. Obliteriders (+1 guest) will be invited to enjoy food, fun, drinks and a headlining performance by Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

The first wave of riders will take off early the next morning, with festivities continuing well into the afternoon. Everyone is welcome to join in celebration at the finish line in Gas Works Park.

Registered riders, runners and walkers will receive a goodie bag, admission to the kick-off party and food and beverages throughout the weekend. Online registration closes Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Last year, 2,288 participants on 198 teams raised $2,588,675. To date, the event has raised more than $14.6 million to support life-saving research. KING 5 is a proud sponsor of Obliteride.

Visit their website to learn more about Obliteride and how you can get involved.