Seattle Colleges emergency fund will help vulnerable students stay in school during the COVID crisis

$500,000 in grants will go to students dealing with job losses, children at home, and food insecurity. Sponsored by Seattle Colleges.

SEATTLE — As hundreds of students who attend Seattle Colleges deal with job losses, children at home, and food insecurities, an emergency fund has been started to ensure students can stay in school and succeed.

Seattle Colleges is made up of 3 campuses. President Sheila Edwards Lange, Seattle Central Campus and President Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap, South Seattle College say that the COVID-19 crisis falls heaviest on many of those working to better their lives at the Seattle Colleges.

The Emergency Fund is mobilizing to shore up students who have the most acute needs. The $500,000 fund will allow Seattle Colleges to make one-time emergency grants to bridge students through these challenging times.

Seattle Colleges engage more than 44,000 students a year and prep people for many of the jobs that are essential to the community’s well-being .

Nurses and respiratory therapists who care for the sick — and put their own lives on the line.

Electricians who keep our power flowing and Internet on.

Diesel-engine technicians who keep semi-trucks full of groceries on the road.

Early childhood educators who care for the kids of our first responders.

Edwards Lange and Rimando-Careunsap say their students are older, most of them work, and most have just the kinds of jobs that have vanished in recent weeks: working in restaurants or retail, driving Uber, walking dogs.

The focus is on keeping the students and their families safe and healthy as well as making sure the students stay in school.