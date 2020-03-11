x
Seattle CityClub connects the community to local politics

Executive Director Whitney Keyes on how you can get involved in local civics issues and make a positive impact.
Seattle CityClub informs, connects, and engages people around civic issues to strengthen the entire region.

SEATTLE — Having a healthy civic discourse is fundamental to a healthy democracy. Seattle CityClub is a nonpartisan nonprofit that was founded in 1960 by 8 local women because women were excluded from joining many civics-based organizations.  Their mission is to inform, connect, and engage people around civic issues in order to strengthen the entire region.  

 Whitney Keyes, Executive Director of Seattle CityClub,  joined us to talk about how people in our region can get involved in community civics, how the election results will impact Washington, the regional political scene, and how we can work to bring people with different perspectives together.  

Segment Producer Derek Haas.