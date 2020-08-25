How a grassroots non-profit is shaking up the traditional food bank model

John Wesley Sargent, organizer of the Seattle BIPOC Organic Farm & Food Bank, shares his vision for a better solution to community hunger. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — The food insecure aren't just a statistic, they're members of our community. That's why groups like the Seattle BIPOC Organic Farm & Food Bank are stepping up to feed their neighbors. The thing that sets this food bank apart from others, it doesn't collect or distribute canned food, they grow their own.

"You know the whole saying, teach a person to fish versus give them a fish? Well, we want to do both. We want to teach people to fish, want to give them a fish, we want to help them get a boat and a fishing rod" John Wesley Sargent

You can help by donating to the Seattle BIPOC Organic Farm & Food Bank GoFundMe.

Related Story: Seattle food bank committed to not giving any canned goods