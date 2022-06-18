Search underway for missing Indigenous women advocate

Friends and family say she is a dedicated advocate for preventing domestic violence and sexual assault, and supporting Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Office of the State Attorney General's Office issued a notice Saturday, asking for assistance finding a missing person.

Well-known Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women advocate Chelsea Hendrickson has been missing since June 13, 2022. Family members say they have not seen her, which is unusual.

Family, friends and searchers with several local nonprofits including the Yarrow Project, Mother Nation, Missing and Murdered Native Americans, and MMIWP Families canvassed this weekend hoping to find signs of her.

"We want her to come home, come home, be somewhere safe, and never have to experience this again, just come home please," said Janell Hendrickson, Chelsea's sister.

Hendrickson has spent years bringing voice to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, advocating for efforts to help find them.

“My office is in communication with community advocates to offer support and spread the word," Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement. "The rates of violence against Indigenous women and people are unacceptable. We stand with the organizers on the ground.”

Hendrickson was last seen at the Sunridge Motel on June 13.

She is 33 years old, stands 5-foot-5 and has black hair and brown eyes. She drives a blue 2020 Kia Forte with possible windshield damage, or may be with her ex-boyfriend in a 90s-era black Dodge Ram with a fifth wheel travel trailer. They say she was last seen in Lynnwood, but are also searching in Everett and Arlington.