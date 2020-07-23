Former Seahawk Cliff Avril donates to Odessa Brown Children's Clinic in wake of Covid-19 crisis

Cliff Avril's Family Foundation donates funds ahead of OBCC Fundraiser. The Growing Wellness Special is July 27, 7:30 pm on King 5. Sponsored by Seattle Children's

SEATTLE — "They do such amazing work in the community, it was a no brainer to be able to help out."

Former Seahawk Cliff Avril is a supporter of Odessa Brown Children's Clinic, an affiliate of Seattle Children's. The clinic and its goals align with Avril's views on how a community should function.

"We moved here to Seattle full time, we love what they're doing in the community. And the biggest thing, more so than anything, is it's not just the clinic piece, right? They do a wide range of different things, whether it's emergency rent, food, supplies, different things for the kids in the community. "

The Cliff Avril Family Foundation focuses on keeping kids active and healthy.