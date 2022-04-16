SDOT pours first of specialized concrete for West Seattle Bridge project

The specialized structural concrete will be used to hold 46 miles of steel cables, and be capable of supporting 20 million pounds of force.

SEATTLE — The first pour of specialized structural concrete commenced Saturday morning as the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and its construction contractor work to get the long-delayed West Seattle Bridge project completed.

245 cubic yards of specialized concrete will need to be poured in order to complete the project, which eventually will support 46 miles of steel cables and support over 20 million pounds of force.

Once the concrete pours are complete, SDOT will be able to re-visit the project schedule and deliver an updated timeline for re-opening.

Crews on the bridge also received two truckloads of non-structural concrete for joint expansion projects earlier this month.

SDOT also completed the final core drills for the bridge's pier structures and said in a press release they have continued to make progress on filling existing cracks with epoxy and installing carbon wrapping both on the interior and exterior of the bridge.

More than 300 concrete truck drivers, mixers and support staff offered an unconditional return to work Monday amid a lengthy strike between the Teamsters Union Local 174 and Seattle's concrete companies, one that began last November.

"We're going to go back to work and get the mud flowing through our region again," said Brett Gallagher, with Teamsters Local 174.