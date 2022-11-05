Pierce County Council approves retention bonuses for deputies

The department is looking to avoid new vacancies as it works to fill 50 positions.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash — In an effort to maintain staffing levels, Pierce County Council voted to approve $4 million to help retain and recruit deputies.

The department said the money will fund a $10,000 retention bonus for current deputies.

Currently the Pierce County Sheriff's Department is working to fill 50 full-time vacancies.

"We've been losing deputies to other agencies and the more people that we lose, the less service we can provide," said Pierce County Sergeant Darren Moss.

Moss said the open positions forced the department to cut the size of the Central Patrol District, which covers areas like Puyallup, Spanaway and Graham.

In February, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier sent a letter to the County Council asking for a $10,00 retention incentive for Pierce County Sheriff’s law enforcement deputies.

Moss said the council's action sends a clear message.

"Just letting our people know that they're wanted that the community and the council and everybody wants them to stay here. That we need them here in Pierce County," said Moss.

The county adjust $20 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Half went to the county's general fund, while the other half was broken into other needs, including the $4 million to fund the $10,000 retention bonuses.

"It's a bonus to tell people to hang in there and stick with the department because we're valued here," said Moss.

In a statement, council chair Derek Young acknowledged this was an investment in the department, but it doesn't solve the hiring problem.

"Sadly, it doesn't change anything in the need to increase the number of deputies filling the department's vacancies. To compete in this market, we need to step up substantially," said Young.

Currently, lateral hires to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department are being offered a $15,000 bonus.