Help KING 5 raise 21 million meals for Home Team Harvest

Donate online, via text or at your local Safeway or Albertsons store, now through December 31.

SEATTLE — KING 5 needs your help to raise 21 million meals for Home Team Harvest, Washington state’s largest annual food drive. All funds and donations will go to Northwest Harvest, the state’s largest hunger relief agency. The nonprofit distributes food to every county in Washington, working with a statewide network of 375 food banks, meal programs, and schools.

Since the year 2001, Home Team Harvest has raised more than 79 million meals. Last year, our community rallied during an unprecedented year to raise more meals than ever before. This year, along with our partners Northwest Harvest, Safeway and Albertsons, Swedish and WARM 106.9, we invite you to stand with us in the fight against hunger.

You can contribute through the end of December online, by texting HOMETEAM to 41444, or by donating $5, $10 or $12 towards Grocery Cards at your local Safeway or Albertsons store. Donations towards grocery cards will provide much-needed funding that will be distributed to Northwest Harvest and their partner programs across Washington, giving clients the flexibility to visit their local Safeway or Albertsons store to purchase the items that are most important or most needed by them and their families.

According to the USDA, food insecurity is at 11% in Washington state. However, in households earning less than $35,000/year it continues to rise dramatically. In a recent survey of Washington state households, 37% relied on food assistance during the pandemic, up from the pre-COVID-19 usage of 30%. Households with children; Black, Indigenous and people of color households; and households who identify as transgender, non-binary, or other reach the highest levels of food insecurity.

Every donation provides nutritious food to children, seniors, veterans, and families throughout Washington and ensures Northwest Harvest can work with partners in our community to address systemic root causes of hunger. Tune in to KING 5 on Saturday, December 4, at 10 a.m. for a one-hour broadcast special to see how your support for Home Team Harvest helps change lives in our community.