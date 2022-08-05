Safeway in Queen Anne closing while site is redeveloped with new building

The store will close while the new building is constructed.

SEATTLE — A long-time staple in the Queen Anne neighborhood is closing its doors. A Safeway is being redeveloped into a new seven-story multi-use building.



"You're either growing or dying when it comes to business and the development world is the same way. The store is an older building," said Doc Shampine who was shopping at Safeway.



The Safeway located off Queen Anne Avenue and Crockett Street was purchased by a company based out of Atlanta, Georgia and will be redeveloped into a seven-story mixed-use building. The proposed building will contain approximately 324 residential units, and a 50,000-square foot space for a new Safeway store at the ground level.



"For the good of businesses because you have to keep customers coming and paying and if you don't they go out of business and then the customers don't have anywhere to go," said Charley Shore, the executive director of the Queen Anne Chamber of Commerce.



Shore said discussions on what to do with the space has been a hot-button topic for a couple years. She said the chamber has more than 300 members, each with mixed feelings.

"It's never a great time for all, but it's part of the growth thing and let's just hope that it doesn't disrupt too much of the upper on Queen Anne Avenue," said Shore.



Along with construction others are concerned about parking, and how it will look in the historic neighborhood.



"You put a seven-story building up full of apartments and stuff where are these people going to park, because it sure doesn't seem to be any parking around here already,” said Shampine.

According to the proposed plan, 323 parking stalls will be constructed for the new building. Despite some short-term ramifications for the neighborhood -- Shore believes it's all worth it in the end.



"You do things for the good of all, not just a few," said Shore.