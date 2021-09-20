Puyallup welcome sign redesign leads to conversation about tribal representation

Puyallup officials are reconsidering a sign change after getting pushback from residents who're hoping for a more inclusive approach.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — As a member of the Puyallup Tribe, Dakota Case said his people have a connection to the land that’s deeper than just a shared name with the city, and that connection still holds today.

“This would’ve been prime location for my people to live. There would’ve been berries around. There would’ve been access to water, and people tend to forget that,” Case said.

Last week, the city put forward plans to change one of the welcome signs. When the design debuted, residents pushed back, with quite a few saying the sign should be more inclusive and highlight the Puyallup Tribe.

Case says even a small highlight would be enough.

“Welcome to the City of Puyallup, and homeland of the Puyallup, and even something that says, this is the homelands of the Puyallup,” Case said.

After the feedback, Puyallup officials said they’re going back to the drawing board and the new redesign will include input from other community groups.

Sylvia Miller, vice chair of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, said including the Puyallup Tribe in what the next sign would look like would help in building a stronger relationship between the tribe and the city.

“I think this is a good start,” Miller said. “Usually, with anything that happens in the City of Puyallup, we try to be respectful to their thoughts, as well as them to ours. So I think this is a first step.”

Though that relationship is being built, Case hopes Puyallup Tribe members will make their way into the rooms where these decisions are being made in the first place.

“We need to get our members on the city councils around us, and actually get representation there so someone can say, hey, the Puyallup people are still here,” Case said.