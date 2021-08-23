Puyallup cold storage fire 'under control' after two days, investigation begins

What was a 3-alarm fire prompted evacuations over the weekend due to potential toxins being released into the air.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The fire that started at a cold storage facility in Puyallup on Saturday was officially "under control" by Monday afternoon.

Though some smoke continues to rise from the debris, it is not too dangerous, according to fire officials.

A fence is up around the facility as investigators begin their work to determine what caused the fire. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation.

What became a 3-alarm commercial fire started Saturday around 5:20 a.m. and prompted evacuations in the area due to concerns of toxic fumes. Residents were advised to shelter in place on Sunday.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said hundreds of firefighters responded to the fire at Washington Cold Storage Inc., located at 240 15th Street SE.

The Department of Ecology responded to the scene to help monitor air quality in the area.

Some sections of the blaze were left to burn over fears of chemicals stored at the facility.

The building contained 1,000 pounds of a refrigerant called anhydrous ammonia, according to Captain Darrin Shaw with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue. Anhydrous ammonia is lighter than air, so crews allowed the chemical to burn and rise into the atmosphere rather than weigh it down with water, which would then “coat the community,” Shaw said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anhydrous ammonia is a colorless gas or liquid that can cause breathing difficulties, burns, blisters and is fatal if breathed in high concentrations.

The 100,000-square-foot building is a total loss, according to a statement from the company. There were no employees in the building at the time.