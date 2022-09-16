KONG-TV to live broadcast four preseason Seattle Kraken games

Four preseason Seattle Kraken games will be broadcast on KONG-TV, including match-ups against the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers.

SEATTLE — KING 5 Media Group announced today coverage plans to live broadcast four pre-season Seattle Kraken games in September and October on KONG-TV, strengthening the organization’s commitment to local sports coverage.

“We are delighted to renew our relationship with the Seattle Kraken, continuing our commitment to lead the market with dedicated local sports reporting and programming,” said KING 5 president and general manager, Christy Moreno.

This is the second straight season KONG-TV will broadcast Seattle Kraken games, after airing four Seattle Kraken preseason games in 2021. Starting with the September 27th home game, KONG will broadcast four total preseason games in 2022, including three road games from Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

“Last year, KING 5’s sports journalism chronicled the Kraken’s inaugural season. Live shows, long-form documentaries, and in-depth interviews helped us tell the stories that mattered to our PNW audience,” said KING 5 news director, Julie Wolfe. “Our expanded sports team and award-winning journalists are excited to bring KING 5’s legacy of storytelling excellence back to the Kraken partnership.”

A complete coverage schedule can be found below:

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Tuesday, September 27

Live on KONG, 7 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks: Thursday, September 29

Live on KONG, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames: Monday, October 3

Live on KONG, 6 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers: Friday, October 7

Live on KONG, 6 p.m.