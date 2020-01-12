Local nonprofits partner to bridge health equity gap #GivingTuesday

Premera is awarding grants to organizations working to combat racial inequality in healthcare. Sponsored by Premera.

SEATTLE — The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted the African American community because of disparities in the access to healthcare and treatment. Premera is doing its part to help tackle these racial issues.

“We do see racism as a healthcare issue,” said Paul Hollie, who heads Premera's Social Impact Program. “We’ve been working with organizations that are bringing people together to bridge that gap of health equity.”

Premera awarded grants to Byrd Barr Place, Mary’s Place and Atlantic Street Center. This is the first round of grants awarded to organizations working with people of color to solve racial inequality issues in healthcare.

“We’ve always been involved in health equity overall, but we wanted to be more intentional in this spot,” Hollie said. “We’re looking to really bring services, support and knowledge to organizations, people and communities that have often been left behind in this space.”

Grant awardee Byrd Barr Place completed a study on the lives and livelihood of low-income Black households in Washington State in 2015. The results outlined some of the major ways that social, economic and political systems in Washington State impede progress within the African American community, and create barriers to health, opportunity and equity.

Because of COVID 19’s impact on the African American community, Byrd Barr Place is now working to better understand how to provide access to greater healthcare and full insurance coverage to members of the community.

“That’s why it’s so important that we’re working with someone like a Premera,” said Andrea Caupain Sanderson, CEO of Byrd Barr Place. “We want to go deeper with our research in areas where we can make systemic and policy changes in health. We’ll be able to spend, with this support, more time examining the culture within health institutions that can be disadvantaging to Black people.”

Diversity, equality and inclusion have always been a part of Premera’s history, but now the company is focused on being more intentional with its efforts. Premera has formed work groups, developed new trainings and is working to engage leaders, employees and customers.

“We’re all getting together for this common cause of bringing health equity to everyone,” Hollie said.

Premera is also joining with other business leaders in the community as part of Washington Employers for Racial Equity. This group is making a 10-year commitment

to a variety of goals, including increased diversity within corporate leadership, to better represent the communities they serve and a more inclusive corporate culture.