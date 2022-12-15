Pierce County food bank serving more Ukrainian refugee customers than ever before

Food banks across the country saw an increase in demand over the course of the pandemic – this one saw a second spike this year when Russian troops invaded Ukraine.



“When the war broke out, probably about a month into it suddenly, we started getting all these news customers that were refugees from the Ukraine,” Wright said.



Nerdera, who did not provide her last name, came to the US from Ukraine a few years ago and now she drives new refugees to the food ban once a week. This week is special as her daughter is now safely out of Ukraine and with her in Washington state.



“Last Wednesday they come here,” Nerdera said. “This day feels very good.”



One at a time, families are left to shop on their own where they load up on what they need ahead of the holidays. A food bank that now serves more Ukrainians and Russians than ever before.



“I do see a lot of community, a lot of community, they don’t all obviously know each other but when they get here they start to get to know each other,” Wright said.



So many are starting over and are using the resources available as a step up until they find their footing in a new country. All while a war rages, and has for nearly a year, in the country they left behind.