Parkland community remembers 13-year-old cyclist hit and killed; family calling for change

PARKLAND, Wash. — A Parkland mother called for change after her 13-year-old son was hit and killed in a crosswalk while bicycling on Tuesday.

Family, friends and the community held a vigil on Saturday to remember and honor 13-year-old Michael Weilert at the crosswalk where he was hit and killed.

Michael’s mother Amber Weilert said Michael would do anything to make people smile.

“He had great one-liners. The kid was so witty and clever,” said Weilert.

Michael loved to ride his bike, and just built a new one, but on Tuesday things took a tragic turn when he was hit by a car while crossing the intersection at Pacific Avenue and South 134th street.

Washington State Patrol said Michael did everything right, activating the crosswalk flashing signal.

Now, Michael’s family is fighting for change wanting to pass “Michael’s Law” that would make crosswalks flash red.

“Here is a person crossing this road and you have a car. If it's red, they know they need to stop,” said Weilert

Michael’s family said his friends use that crosswalk too.

“If we had to go through this again with one of those friends it'd be heartbreaking to think that we didn't try,” said David Weilert.

Those who knew Michael said the intersection is dangerous, including his principal who was making sure people were able to safely cross to the vigil.

“This shouldn’t have happened and our kids deserve safe streets and safe communities. Especially when our school is closed and they’re not there for most of the day. We should put all the emphasis in the safety of our children,” said Rosita Castellano, principal at Keithley Middle School.

Amber said Michael had so much life to give and doesn’t want any other mother to go through this.

“I just want him to keep giving even though he's not here with us right now,” said Weilert.