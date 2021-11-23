Pandemic amplifies the need seen at SODO Community Market

The holiday season is already a busy time of the year for Northwest Harvest and the pandemic has amplified the needs of the community they serve.

SEATTLE — The holiday season is already a busy time for Northwest Harvest and their SODO Community Market, and the pandemic only amplified the needs of the community.

The no-cost grocery store's doors are open to everyone. No identification, proof of income, or residency information is required.

The market provides fresh produce, grocery staples, and a variety of healthy food options to those in need.

Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds said the annual Home Team Harvest campaign is when the generosity of Washingtonians matches the need across Washington state.

“Unfortunately, since spring, people in the lowest income earning households are reporting that food insecurity is up 50% for those families,” Reynold said.

The staff and volunteers were prepared for the longest lines they’ve ever seen as they distributed 800 turkeys and hundreds of chickens to locals lined up along Fourth Avenue South on their annual Turkey Day. One volunteer said they’ve never seen the line stretch so long. In a matter of hours all of the turkeys were gone.

Northwest Harvest relies on a team of volunteers and donors to offer a hearty selection of food. Bags are stuffed with asparagus, squash, potatoes, Brussels sprouts, apples, bananas and many other staples that will fill the table and stomachs of local families in need.

Northwest Harvest said donors are investing in equitable access to food across the state and Turkey Day is just one of several events planned during the holiday season.

In December, the Beef Counts program partners Northwest Harvest with to provide high-quality, nutritious beef to local families.

KING 5’s annual Home Team Harvest drive to benefit Northwest Harvest is underway. This year’s goal is to raise 21 million meals. Ways to donate: Online at king5.com/hometeamhavest, text “HOMETEAM” to 41444 or starting Nov. 1, visit your local Safeway or Albertson’s to give $5, $10 or $12 toward grocery cards.