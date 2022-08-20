'It's been shocking': Olalla Bay Market family reacts to heartbreaking week in small community

Olalla Bay Market owners thank the community for support and extend their help to family friends who were found dead two days after a fire destroyed their store.

OLALLA, Wash. — In a single week, the small tight-knit Kitsap County community of Olalla became the center of two devastating investigations.

The cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that tore through the Olalla Bay Market remains under investigation.

"We had another visit from the fire marshal [Friday] and she is sending samples to the crime lab," said Marta Olsen Drevniak, a market management team member and daughter of owner Gregg Olsen. "The cause is still unknown at this point. Nothing has been ruled out. We’re anxiously awaiting her findings"

Two days later, Olalla was hit by tragedy when a couple was found dead in their home.

Olsen Drevniak and her family were close friends with Steven Shulz, 51, and Mina Shulz, 51. The couple owned East 2 West Brewery in Olalla.

"We are feeling the sting of losing our neighbors, Steve and Mina," Olsen Drevniak said. "They were great people and such innovative entrepreneurs. We had been in talks about a strawberry beer they had created to honor Olalla."

Olsen Drevniak said she and her family are grateful for the community's support and launch of a GoFundMe page for the Olalla Bay Market rebuild, but she also reminds people a fund has been started for the Shulz family as well.

The Olsen Family is still assessing the damage and what it will cost to rebuild the Olalla Bay Market, but say the building is a total loss. The damage to the kitchen, where Olsen Drevniak said the fire started, is destroyed.

"We're looking at a significant cost," Olsen Drevniak said.

There were plans to host a special opening in early October, but Olsen Drevniak said that will be pushed back at least two months. Community members can expect to see updates on the cost of the rebuild and the new opening date on the Olalla Bay Market Facebook page.

While it's been a tough week for Olalla community members, an annual event is making a return after a hiatus due to the pandemic. Olsen Drevniak said she believes it will be a good opportunity for everyone to see one another and offer support during a tough time in the community.

The Olalla Americana Music Festival is set to run from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Olalla baseball fields.

"We will be at the festival all day," Olsen Drevniak said. "We look forward to being with our community."