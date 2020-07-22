Obliteride shifts gears for 2020

Annual fundraiser takes on a new look to raise funds for cancer and COVID-19 research at Fred Hutch

Fred Hutch Obliteride is changing gears and reimagining their eighth annual 2020 summer fundraiser. The annual bike ride and 5K has moved to a virtual format so that everyone can move, have fun and take action – all from a safe distance. 100% of funds raised directly benefit the groundbreaking cancer and COVID-19 research done at the local nonprofit.

Obliteriders can choose to complete any activity by August 8 – biking, running, walking, hiking, kayaking, or any other activity that gets them moving – and register online to raise funds. Obliteride will implement challenges, online events and incentives to keep participants engaged.

New this year is the opportunity for anyone in the world to participate, giving the event a global reach. The registration fee is only $35, with no fundraising requirements.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic poses an urgent threat to people everywhere, particularly those affected by cancer, 50% of the funds Obliteride raises in 2020 will support Fred Hutch’s coronavirus research and 50% will support cancer research.

Last year, 2,453 participants raised $4 million. To date, the event has raised $28.8 million to support life-saving research. KING 5 is a proud sponsor of Obliteride.