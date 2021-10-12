Oak Harbor Elementary rallies around beloved teacher with rare condition

Teacher Alison Swain has a rare condition that her health insurance won't cover.

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The theme for the school year at Oak Harbor Elementary is superheroes.

It's a fitting choice since staff calls teacher Alison Swain "Wonder Woman."

"I've known her for seven years and I didn't even know she was ever in pain," said Corin Boswell. "She only thinks about others."

"Alison always has a smile on her face," said second-grade teacher Nicole Ritter. "She's such a bright presence when you walk through the door."

But Swain has kryptonite in the form of Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome with primary lymphedema. It's a rare condition she was born with that caused her left leg to grow much bigger than the other.

She had her first surgery at 12-years-old, but over the next 30 years, the extreme swelling and nerve pain have only grown worse.

The condition makes it tough for Swain to simply walk across her classroom, and even tougher to squat down so she can see eye-to-eye with her students.

Instead of complaining, though, Swain says her condition actually helps her relate to the children she teaches every day -- all of them with special needs.

"When you're different, you do get the bullying situations and issues. You do get picked on," Swain said. "As a young girl, sometimes I did feel like I stood out from the crowd and didn't fit in. All any of us want is to fit in."

Doctors at the University of Washington believe Swain needs surgery to alleviate her pain and live a more normal life, but her insurance company refuses to cover it.

"They say the surgery hasn't been 'proven,' but how do you prove something if you won't let it be covered," she posits. "To get this call that says you can't have surgery because your insurance company is going to decide the quality of your life just broke me. I was heartbroken."

When Swain's friends at school found out she needed help, they sent out a distress call for their hero.

Their plan is to raise the more than $17,000 needed so Alison can get the medical care she needs.

"Each one of us would want to pay for her surgery if we had the ability, but we can't. Maybe if lots of us all get together we can make this happen," Boswell said.

Swain needs the money soon. Her surgery is scheduled for Feb .10 and her bill must be paid in full by then.

Co-workers recently held a potluck fundraiser to add to the more than $4,600 already raised.

Swain told the group gathered for the fundraiser, "This is amazing the way you guys are supporting me and pulling together. Thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

One staffer responded, "I think you're a hero!"

For Swain, it's proof that even so-called "superheroes" can have disabilities. She hopes her special needs students receive that message.