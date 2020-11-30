Northwest Harvest to give away 1,000 beef roasts in December

As part of the Beef Counts program, Northwest Harvest will distribute beef roast meal kits to needy families.

SEATTLE — Northwest Harvest is beefing up their food offering this year thanks to a new partnership with the Washington Beef Commission.

Northwest Harvest will join the Beef Counts program this year and is preparing for their first ever beef roast event on Dec. 18. One thousand beef roast meal kits will be handed out for locals to prepare holiday meals.

This is a win-win connection that allows Northwest Harvest to offer nutrient-dense beef to shoppers at their SODO Community Market this December.

The SODO market looks and feels like a grocery store, but there’s no cash register. The items are free to those in need, and during the pandemic a team of volunteers have been packing up bags of groceries to hand to locals through the front window. The pandemic forced the closure of the market for in-store shopping, but the innovative and passionate team at Northwest Harvest has re-invented their store to serve as a distribution hub and continues to feed hundreds of people every week.

The Beef Counts program has been building since 2010 and united Washington’s beef community to work together to battle hunger. Beef farmers, ranchers, hunger relief agencies and Agri Beef have combined resources to donate more than $1 million and serve over 2.5 million servings of beef.

This is a sense of pride for Northwest Harvest and the many famers and ranchers who are working to support them. Camas Eubelacker, owner of C&G Cattle Co. in Othello, says it takes a commitment from everyone in the beef community to make Beef Counts sustainable.

“More importantly we’ve made beef’s high-quality protein available to food banks and families that can’t otherwise afford it,” said Eubelacker.

