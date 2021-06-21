Mysterious metal obelisk appears in Woodmont neighborhood of Des Moines

The 10-foot metallic pillar was moved and now stands alongside “The Maury Island Incident” mural at 605 South 223rd Street.

DES MOINES, Wash. — Is it the work of extraterrestrials or the work of someone with extra time on their hands?

The B-Town (Burien) Blog posted an interesting image this week and speculation is growing.

According to the B-Town Blog, a mysterious metal obelisk suddenly appeared near the beach in the Woodmont neighborhood of Des Moines. Photos appeared on social media Monday, June 21. Overnight, another mysterious move occurred.

The mural depicts a famous UFO encounter in 1947. Two men claim multiple unidentified flying objects appeared and started showing debris. They further claim they received threats by men in black following sightings. The pair claimed these events occurred on June 21, 1947 - the same day the mysterious monolith appeared in Des Moines.