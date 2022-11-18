Woodinville's Matthews Winery helping fight food insecurity: Home Team Harvest

The annual collection of food runs through December 31st.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — The season of giving is ramping up and more businesses are jumping on board the Home Team Harvest campaign.

The effort, running through December 31st, is a collection of food and monetary donations to Northwest Harvest which supports local families dealing with food insecurity.

Matthews Winery in Woodinville is one of many local businesses collecting donations from customers. There is a place to drop off donations at the tasting room.

"This is a big deal for us," said winemaker Alex Stewart. "We want to do anything we can to take pressure off people to find their next meal, so they can focus on family first and foremost. But also to help focus on their education and work."

Matthews launched its donation campaign alongside the release of its new 2021 Reserve Sauvignon Blanc. Winemakers Alex Stewart, Hal Iverson, and Jesse Schmidt are the driving force behind the effort.

You can make donations, and always purchase wine at Matthews, through November 20th.

Home Team Harvest is Washington state's largest annual food drive - raising more than 100 million meals in 21 years. Last year, our community rallied to raise more meals than ever before.

An estimated 1 in 12 Washington households are facing food insecurity. Our partners at Northwest Harvest recognize that it takes more than food to end hunger. They are dedicated to ending hunger by addressing the root causes of poverty and getting food where it is most needed to every county in Washington, working with a statewide network of 400 food banks, meal programs, and schools.

KING 5’s annual Home Team Harvest drive to benefit Northwest Harvest is underway. This year’s goal is to raise 21 million meals.

Ways to donate:

Online at KING5.com/hometeamharvest

Text “HOMETEAM” to 41444

Starting Nov. 1, visit your local Safeway or Albertson’s to give $5, $10 or $12 toward grocery cards.