When it comes to birthdays, most kids can't wait to open their gifts. One Marysville boy had something else in mind.

Leland Woolery, 8, wanted to give back to those who are less fortunate.

Asked what he wanted, Leland said he wanted to help feed people experiencing homelessness.

Leland still has a few things he and his family need to purchase. But as of Thursday, they had about 24 bags of food and other items ready to go.

"I think it's awesome," his mother said. "We volunteer at the food bank twice a week. He's picking up good habits."