Marysville approves funding for Community Service Officers

Marysville hopes to see the program improve service and response times.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville Police Department is looking to add more officers to help with less serious calls for service.

Marysville's City Council approved $480,433 in funding for personnel, vehicles and equipment for three officers. The department hopes to fill the positions by the end of 2022.

The city said Community Service Officers might respond to old-theft calls, non-injury and non-blocking traffic accidents, abandoned vehicles, parking issues and other misdemeanor-related offenses that do not have suspect information. The resources will help free up police officer than respond to more serious emergency calls. The city thinks the added positions will help improve service and response times.

"In recognition of the difficult hiring environment for local law enforcement officers that has evolved throughout the region over the past two years, this strategy offers an alternate avenue for non-commissioned officers to enter the Marysville workforce more quickly," a City of Marysville news release said.

Hiring has been difficult for police departments across the region. Last week, Snohomish County moved a dozen specialty officers back on patrol due to staffing shortages and safety concerns. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said it's lost 30 deputies in the last six months.

Marysville will evaluate the Community Service Officer program as it determines its budgeting for the future.