Mariners staffer shares inspirational path to the big leagues

SEATTLE — Mariners activation specialist Yvette Yzaguirre is blazing trails in baseball — from her humble beginnings in the Tri-Cities to landing her dream job.

Yzaguirre's love of baseball started at an early age. Her parents would work in the fields picking cherries, asparagus, and potatoes. To avoid the hot weather, they'd sleep during the day and work at night. She looked after her two younger siblings and would entertain them by taking them to the baseball field across the street from their house.

Yzaguirre and her siblings would be at the ball field so often, other parents and coaches asked if she wanted to help out. Before they knew it, she and her siblings were helping to sell tickets and work concessions. She even kept score, announced games, and traveled on road trips.

"Instead of ostracizing us, they really took us in," she said. "It honestly saved our lives. it gave us a place to belong."

While in high school, Yzaguirre participated in a career readiness program called DECA. During a DECA event, she connected with a Mariners staff member who came to speak to the group. That meeting helped her land a job shadow opportunity with the Mariners and helped guide her into what she wanted to major in college.

"I fell in love with the ballpark, the people, the community. I decided right then and there at 17, I was going to work for the Mariners someday."

Yzaguirre attended the University of Idaho as a first-generation college student. She sought out every opportunity to get on-the-job experience, landing internships with the Connecticut Tigers' Minor League team and the Spokane Indians.

After graduation, her internship with the Indians turned into a full-time position in marketing, sponsorships, and community relations. During this time, Yzaguirre's younger brother was admitted to Seattle Children's Hospital for a serious blood clot. During his stay, he received a visit from a couple of Mariners players. Yzaguirre saw the joy that the visit gave him and decided she wanted to help create experiences like that for other people.

"It gave our family something to be excited about something and not so focused on what he was going through."

In August 2021, Yzaguirre landed her dream job with the Seattle Mariners, just weeks before her 30th birthday. As an activation specialist with the corporate partnerships team, she manages a portfolio of sponsorship accounts across a variety of industries.

Yzaguirre has made the most out of every opportunity. She also acknowledges those who've helped her along the way and is determined to pay it forward.

"For us, it might take 30 seconds or 30 minutes. It's a small sliver of the day. For the kiddo across from you, it means the world."