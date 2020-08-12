Seattle theatre company produces rare opportunity for women

Macha Theatre's "17 Minute Stories" is a series of one-woman shows, described by the director as cinematic theater.

SEATTLE — Typically in theatre, actors get a script and are told what to say and how.

But with Macha Theatre's 17 Minute Stories series, each female performer creates her own narrative; and performs live in a one-woman show for a virtual audience.

Macha Theater's Artistic Director Amy Poisson came up with the idea after reading Michelle Obama's book "Becoming".

"She talks about Barack Obama's first speech at the DNC in 2004 and how epic that was and how it changed their lives, and that was the speech where the news people were like, that's our next President. That's going to be the first black president! And she mentions it was 17 minutes long. Later she talks about her speech in 2008 at the DNC, which also was an epic speech and it was 17 minutes long. So I thought if it's good enough for the Obamas, it's good enough for us " explains Poisson.

All of the shows this winter and spring are 17-minute stories from women, who use theatrical devices to tell a personal story.

The theme is "How did I get here?"

Anna Ly, the show's director described it as cinematic theatre.

"Some of the stories that come out of these people you never would have guessed, assume or judge that the person has a story", shared Ly.

The topics range from ancestral trauma to the realities of being a dancer in Iran and in America, and the stories are presented live on select Friday nights.

"We are trying to keep theatre alive in our hearts by making a theatrical production, but using technology to enhance it and make it look and sound better than your average live stream production," said Poisson.

Ticket prices range from $7.00 to $37.00, depending on what you can afford.

