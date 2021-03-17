Girl Scouts of Western Washington get virtually creative to sell cookies online

This year's cookie sales continue until March 21. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Girl Scouts of Western Washington aren't selling their cookies on location this year, but you'll find many of them on a computer screen near you.

Amira has created her own marketing video, complete with special effects.

The Daisy Scout and her troop have used cookie money to supply hygiene kits to residents of Woodinville's tent city.

Zoey created a live, virtual cookie booth, so you can still have the experience of hearing a Girl Scout say, "Wanna buy some cookies?"

Two scout sisters from Yelm wrote all-new cookie-themed lyrics to one of their favorite songs from 'Frozen,' and choreographed a dance to go with it.

And Annabelle is a software prodigy who put herself in a cookie-eating digital game that customers can actually play, and linked to her cookie page for orders.