Little Free Pantries in Seattle and beyond offer more than just food

They can nourish communities in more ways than one

SEATTLE — This Little Free Pantry is about to be put up at El Centro De La Raza. Beacon Hill artist Raquel Garcia Martinez made it beautiful, and El Centro De La Raza will keep it stocked with the kind of food that's sought after by residents of this multi-cultural neighborhood.

"A lot of the population here is Asian-American, Hispanic, there's a lot of diversity, so what I'm going to put into this Little Free Pantry will definitely be more diverse food," explained Jason Li, El Centro's community foodbank coordinator.

Seattleite Molly Harmon helped raise the money to build this pantry, and 120 more pantries all over the Seattle area. She says these pantries also nourish relationships.

"It absolutely does bring people together. It strengthens communities and builds resiliency within that community, knowing that you've got neighbors around you who are caring for you," said Harmon.