Langley swears in first Black police chief

New Langley Police Chief Tavier Wasser worked security for former President Barack Obama and spent seven years with the Island County Sheriff's Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANGLEY, Wash. — On Monday, Langley swore in the city's first Black police chief.

Before he was sworn in, Tavier Wasser served lunch to some of his new co-workers during a cookout at Whidbey Island Park.

It was his way of introducing himself ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

Wasser spoke to KING 5 about his thoughts on race, law enforcement and his new job.

"There are two mentalities that come to mind. One is obvious. Race shouldn't play a factor in law enforcement at all," Wasser said. "The unfortunate reality is that we're all human and human mistakes and biases and prejudices do rear their heads."

Wasser comes to Langley with an impressive resume.

He worked security for former President Barack Obama for 4 years while in the Marine Corps.

He recalled the first time his wife was invited into the oval office to meet Mr. Obama.

"He asked who she was and I told him she is my wife. She looks up and just goes, 'uh, huh, yep, yeah.' She said three words in the entire five-minute exchange because she was just so nervous. She still blushes when I tell the story."

Wasser spent seven years with the Island County Sheriff's Office where he trained with the SWAT team and learned hostage negotiation.

He grew up on Whidbey Island and said he has always wanted to protect the community that protected him.

In terms of being Langley's first Black police chief, Wasser said he accepts the responsibility of being a role model.

"That's another one of those big responsibilities," he said. "It's not something you want to address but the responsibility of doing right by it is such a burden. It's not a bad burden, it just is."

Wasser's hiring comes 3 years after former police chief David Marks was fired for allegedly roughing up a suspect and lying about it.

Wasser said his tenure will be one of accountability.