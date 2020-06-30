Programs to air on July 4 and August 1; KONG-TV to host Seafair in 2021.

SEATTLE — To commemorate and celebrate Seafair 2020 amid their cancelled events due to COVID-19, KING 5 has partnered with the legacy summer festival to produce two special programs to air on KING 5. They include a July 4 fireworks special and an August 1 hydroplane special.

“The KING 5 Media Group and Seafair share a deep commitment to serving our community, and to keeping our constituents safe and healthy during this time,” said KING 5 president and general manager Jim Rose. “We look forward to bringing these special programs to viewers near and far this year, and to expanding our partnership with Seafair in 2021."

The Seafair Family Fourth Flashback will air on July 4 at 10P, hosted by New Day Northwest’s Margaret Larson. It will include a look back at two classic KING 5 fireworks shows, one from 2001 and the other from 1990. The one-hour program will play alongside a musical soundtrack featuring songs like “America” from Ray Charles and “Stars & Stripes Forever,” performed live in 1990 by the Seattle Symphony. The hydroplane special on August 1, hosted by Paul Silvi and Chris Egan, will include a full hour of footage from memorable H1 Hydroplane races in the 80s and a look back at the Boeing Air Show and the Blue Angels. Both programs will air on KING 5.

“We are so thankful for the support of the community and business partners during our 2020 celebrations and their help for us to continue into 2021,” said Seafair president and CEO Eric Corning. “Our partners include KING 5, Alaska Airlines, Amazon, Boeing, Capital One Café, HomeStreet Bank, and iHeart Media Seattle.”