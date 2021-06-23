KING 5 Wins Prestigious 2020 Peabody Award

Groundbreaking series recognized for exceptional storytelling and public service

SEATTLE — KING 5, the NBC affiliate in Seattle, is the recipient of a 2020 Peabody Award in the Public Service category for “Facing Race,” a 13-week original series that forthrightly tackled the difficult topic of systemic racism in the Pacific Northwest.

"We are honored to have ‘Facing Race’ receive the prestigious Peabody Award,” said KING 5 interim news director Laura Evans. “Our goal when starting the series was to have no holds barred discussions about race and racial issues – and our team did just that in a groundbreaking way.”

“Facing Race” is one of 30 award winners, selected from a pool of 60 nominees, from nearly 1,300 entries from around the world.

"During a year that will live on in history as a pivotal moment in the fight for racial justice, it was our duty and our privilege to contribute to the national conversation about systemic racism through our program, ‘Facing Race.’ To be recognized with a Peabody Award for this work is the honor of our careers,” said executive producer Christin Ayers.

“Facing Race” was a trailblazing weekly broadcast that tackled – head on – issues of race, social injustice and racial inequality in the Pacific Northwest. The half-hour episodes aired every Sunday over 13 weeks, covering a wide range of subjects — from racial disparities in education, health and policing to environmental racism, land inequity and immigration.

“We are beyond thrilled to have our work recognized after a difficult year in our nation, as we watched our communities come to terms with racism, inequities, police violence and injustice,” said host and KING 5 anchor Joyce Taylor. “I am so proud to work for KING 5 and TEGNA – a broadcast company committed to journalism at its best – telling stories that matter in the lives of our viewers. We are deeply grateful to the many people who were brave enough to share their personal and often painful experiences with us. Facing Race would not have been possible but for their courage.

The "Facing Race" team included executive producer Christin Ayers, host Joyce Taylor, reporter Taylor Mirfendereski, producer Keely Walker, senior digital producer Allison Sundell, video editor Kevin Glantz, content editor Susannah Frame, senior marketing producer Melissa Crowe, brand manager Chris Smith, and photojournalists Ryan Beard and Michael Botsford. Dozens of KING 5 reporters, photojournalists and technical staff also contributed to the series.

Overseen by the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, the Peabody Awards annually honor the most powerful, enlightening and invigorating stories in television, radio and digital media. The Peabody Award is a mark of excellence, cited by many recipients as the ultimate recognition of their work. This is the fourth Peabody Award for KING 5 in recent years, previously recognized for reporting in 2011, 2013 and 2018.