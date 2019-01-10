KING 5 took home a National Emmy in the Regional News category at the 40th News & Documentary Emmy® Awards given out Tuesday, September 24, in New York City. The legacy station was honored with the award for Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report for “Sick and Forgotten at Hanford.”

In “Sick and Forgotten at Hanford”, KING 5 investigative reporter Susannah Frame and photojournalist Steve Douglas expose the decades-long injustice of the federal government denying worker compensation claims to nuclear workers, made sick from exposure to chemicals and radiation at the most toxic worksite in America: The Hanford Nuclear Site in Washington State. The investigation led to passage of the first-ever state law designed to open the door for sick Hanford workers to obtain badly needed medical care and compensation.

“This award is for the entire station - the result of KING 5’s dedication to investigative journalism. I’m thrilled to be bringing this back to Seattle,” said Frame after accepting the award.

It was a winning night for KING 5’s parent company. TEGNA’s WXIA (Atlanta) also won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News for “Charlie’s Ark.” TEGNA was the only local station group to receive News & Documentary Emmys this year.

"It’s a great honor for our stations to be recognized by the Academy for the outstanding and impactful work that TEGNA journalists across the country are doing every day,” said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO of media operations, TEGNA. “These awards serve to reinforce the importance of local journalism, and the impact we can have in driving positive, meaningful change in our communities. Congratulations to our teams at KING and WXIA for their continued excellence.”

ABOUT KING 5

