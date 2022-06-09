KING 5 Wins More Regional Emmy Awards Than Any Other Local Media Organization

SEATTLE — KING 5 led the 59th Annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards, winning more than any other media organization in the region. The station took home 15 awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Northwest Chapter.
“The importance of journalism and an informed public matter deeply to everyone at KING 5,” said news director Julie Wolfe. “These awards speak to our roots of excellence and how they are based in our humanity, our empathy and our ability to connect with each other and our community. I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this team.”
The Regional Emmy Awards recognize television excellence in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. Continuing its winning tradition, KING 5 once again brought home more awards than any other media organization in the region. The investigative unit led the station in recognition this year, taking home awards for their reporting on the Skagit River, COVID exemptions, autopsy events and the foster care system.
The evening news team won best large market evening newscast and the entire station was honored with the community outreach award for the 2021 Home Team Harvest campaign, which raises food and funds for hunger relief in Washington state. Also recognized was “32 Days: On the road with the Seattle Kraken,” a 60-minute special following the journey of Seattle’s NHL team from the first day of training camp to opening night at Climate Pledge Arena.
The same weekend, KING 5 was also named runner-up station of the year by the National Press Photojournalists Association, recognizing the exceptional work of the station’s photojournalists and multi-skilled journalists, in collaboration with reporters. In addition, KING 5 photojournalist Tom Tedford was awarded first place in the live video journalism category for his coverage of the governor’s’ mansion breach on January 6, 2021.
Here’s the complete list of the KING 5 Northwest Regional Emmy Award recipients.
Community Outreach Award
Home Team Harvest 2021 • KING • Libby Sundgren, Director of Community Relations • Alexis Rodriguez, Producer • Erin Liu, Multimedia Marketing Producer • Andy Tovar, Broadcast Director • Ryan Gamradt, Crew Chief, Engineering • Christy Moreno, President and General Manager
Evening Newscast (Markets 1-20)
November Flooding · KING · Mason Waldvogel, Executive Producer · Josh Pflug, Producer · Jessica Janner Castro, Anchor · Joyce Taylor, Anchor · Greg Copeland, Anchor
Spot News
Emotions Come in Waves · KING · Kalie Greenberg, Reporter · Eric Desrosiers, Photographer
Continuing Coverage
Ticket to an Autopsy · KING · Chris Ingalls, Producer · Ryan Coe, Photographer/Editor
Daily News Report (single shift)
She Gave Them Hope · KING · Michael Botsford, Editor · Ted Land, Reporter/Photographer
Investigative
COVID Exemptions for a Price · KING · Chris Ingalls, Producer · Taylor Mirfendereski, Reporter · Ryan Coe, Photographer/Editor · Kellie Garnett, Reporter · Kendra Gilbert, Reporter · Patrick Chiesa, Reporter · Eric Desrosiers, Photographer/Editor
Business/Consumer
News Stop the Calls · KING · Chris Ingalls, Producer · Eric Desrosiers, Photographer
Crime - News
Bring Them Home: Families Demand Action for Missing Loved Ones · KING · Natalie Swaby, Producer · Eric Desrosiers, Photographer
Environment/Science – News
Skagit: River of Light and Loss · KING · Susannah Frame, Reporter · Ryan Coe, Photojournalist · Kevin Glantz, Graphic Artist · Eric Desrosiers, Photojournalist
Politics/Government – News
After Hours: Fostering Chaos · KING · Chris Ingalls, Producer · Taylor Mirfendereski, Investigative Reporter · Ryan Coe, Photographer/Editor
Sports - One-Time Special
32 Days - On the Road with the Seattle Kraken · KING · Chris Daniels, Producer · Mike Perry, Producer · Mason Waldvogel, Executive Producer · Matt Mrozinski, Photojournalist · Joseph Huerta, Photojournalist · Tait Miller, Photojournalist
News Promotion - Campaign
The KING 5 Investigators · KING · Chris Smith, Producer/Director/Editor · Melissa Crowe, Photographer · Erin Liu, Photographer · Kelly Hanson, Photographer · Joshua Padilla, Producer/Editor
Reporter - News Specialty Assignment
Chris Ingalls · KING
Program Correspondent
Jim Dever · KING
Live News Producer
Keely Walker · KING