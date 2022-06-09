KING 5 Wins More Regional Emmy Awards Than Any Other Local Media Organization

Station collects 15 awards celebrating excellence in local journalism and community service

SEATTLE — KING 5 led the 59th Annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards, winning more than any other media organization in the region. The station took home 15 awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Northwest Chapter.

“The importance of journalism and an informed public matter deeply to everyone at KING 5,” said news director Julie Wolfe. “These awards speak to our roots of excellence and how they are based in our humanity, our empathy and our ability to connect with each other and our community. I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this team.”

The Regional Emmy Awards recognize television excellence in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. Continuing its winning tradition, KING 5 once again brought home more awards than any other media organization in the region. The investigative unit led the station in recognition this year, taking home awards for their reporting on the Skagit River, COVID exemptions, autopsy events and the foster care system.

The evening news team won best large market evening newscast and the entire station was honored with the community outreach award for the 2021 Home Team Harvest campaign, which raises food and funds for hunger relief in Washington state. Also recognized was “32 Days: On the road with the Seattle Kraken,” a 60-minute special following the journey of Seattle’s NHL team from the first day of training camp to opening night at Climate Pledge Arena.

The same weekend, KING 5 was also named runner-up station of the year by the National Press Photojournalists Association, recognizing the exceptional work of the station’s photojournalists and multi-skilled journalists, in collaboration with reporters. In addition, KING 5 photojournalist Tom Tedford was awarded first place in the live video journalism category for his coverage of the governor’s’ mansion breach on January 6, 2021.

Here’s the complete list of the KING 5 Northwest Regional Emmy Award recipients.

Community Outreach Award

Home Team Harvest 2021 • KING • Libby Sundgren, Director of Community Relations • Alexis Rodriguez, Producer • Erin Liu, Multimedia Marketing Producer • Andy Tovar, Broadcast Director • Ryan Gamradt, Crew Chief, Engineering • Christy Moreno, President and General Manager

Evening Newscast (Markets 1-20)

November Flooding · KING · Mason Waldvogel, Executive Producer · Josh Pflug, Producer · Jessica Janner Castro, Anchor · Joyce Taylor, Anchor · Greg Copeland, Anchor

Spot News

Emotions Come in Waves · KING · Kalie Greenberg, Reporter · Eric Desrosiers, Photographer

Continuing Coverage

Ticket to an Autopsy · KING · Chris Ingalls, Producer · Ryan Coe, Photographer/Editor

Daily News Report (single shift)

She Gave Them Hope · KING · Michael Botsford, Editor · Ted Land, Reporter/Photographer

Investigative

COVID Exemptions for a Price · KING · Chris Ingalls, Producer · Taylor Mirfendereski, Reporter · Ryan Coe, Photographer/Editor · Kellie Garnett, Reporter · Kendra Gilbert, Reporter · Patrick Chiesa, Reporter · Eric Desrosiers, Photographer/Editor

Business/Consumer

News Stop the Calls · KING · Chris Ingalls, Producer · Eric Desrosiers, Photographer

Crime - News

Bring Them Home: Families Demand Action for Missing Loved Ones · KING · Natalie Swaby, Producer · Eric Desrosiers, Photographer

Environment/Science – News

Skagit: River of Light and Loss · KING · Susannah Frame, Reporter · Ryan Coe, Photojournalist · Kevin Glantz, Graphic Artist · Eric Desrosiers, Photojournalist

Politics/Government – News

After Hours: Fostering Chaos · KING · Chris Ingalls, Producer · Taylor Mirfendereski, Investigative Reporter · Ryan Coe, Photographer/Editor

Sports - One-Time Special

32 Days - On the Road with the Seattle Kraken · KING · Chris Daniels, Producer · Mike Perry, Producer · Mason Waldvogel, Executive Producer · Matt Mrozinski, Photojournalist · Joseph Huerta, Photojournalist · Tait Miller, Photojournalist

News Promotion - Campaign

The KING 5 Investigators · KING · Chris Smith, Producer/Director/Editor · Melissa Crowe, Photographer · Erin Liu, Photographer · Kelly Hanson, Photographer · Joshua Padilla, Producer/Editor

Reporter - News Specialty Assignment

Chris Ingalls · KING

Program Correspondent

Jim Dever · KING

Live News Producer