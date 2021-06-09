KING 5 Wins More Regional Emmy Awards Than Any Other Local Media Organization

Station collects 16 awards celebrating excellence in local journalism

SEATTLE — KING 5 carried the 58th Annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards, winning more than any other media organization in the region. In all, KING 5 took home 16 awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Northwest Chapter.

“The team at KING 5 has once again shown their journalism excellence. It is an honor to have our industry’s peers select so many of our stories for awards, solidifying how our strong, Stand for Truth, accountability approach resonates for so many,” said interim News Director Laura Evans. “Thank you to NATAS Northwest and thank you to the amazing KING 5 team for all of their resiliency and incredible work in 2020 and beyond.”

The Regional Emmy Awards recognize television excellence in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. Continuing its winning tradition, KING 5 once again brought home more awards than any other media organization in the region. Leading the way in recognition this year was “Facing Race,” a 13-week original series that forthrightly tackled the difficult topic of systemic racism in the Pacific Northwest, with episodes and stories from the series winning awards. The marketing department was recognized for a news promotion within the Stand for Truth brand campaign, and the morning team won best large market Morning/Daytime News. Also recognized this year was “Rise of the Kraken,” a 30-minute special about Seattle’s NHL team.

Here’s the complete list of the KING 5 Northwest Regional Emmy Award recipients. Congratulations to all!

Morning Newscast (Markets 1-20)

Day After Seattle Riots • KING • Mark Jovan, News Producer • Emily Wen, Director • Alexis Rodriguez,

Writer • Jake Whittenberg, Anchor • Mimi Jung, Anchor • Susan Danz, Writer • Jordan Treece, Photographer • Keith Board, Editor • Connie Kim, Executive Producer

Investigative

School of Broken Promises • KING • Susannah Frame, Reporter • Ryan Coe, Photojournalist

News Feature - Serious Feature

Passive Racist's Dad • KING • Ryan Beard, Producer • Kierra Elfalan, Reporter

Business/Consumer - News

CBD: Are You Getting What You Paid For? • KING • Eric Desrosiers, Photographer/Editor • Jake Whittenberg, Reporter

Environment/Science - News

Environmental Racism: "A Deadly, Toxic Slime" • KING • Michael Crowe, Producer • Mike Perry, Producer

Politics/Government - Long Form Content

Facing Race | Episode 7: Race, Politics, and Policy • KING • Christin Ayers, Executive Producer • Joyce Taylor, Host • Keely Walker, Producer • Kevin Glantz, Editor • Michael Botsford, Photojournalist • Ryan Beard, Photojournalist • Drew Mikkelsen, Reporter • Thomas Tedford, Photojournalist • Ryan Coe, Photojournalist • Susannah Frame, Reporter

Arts/Entertainment - News

Protesting with a pen • KING • Taylor Mirfendereski, Multimedia Journalist

Sports Program - Post-Produced or Edited

Rise of the Kraken • KING • Chris Smith • Director/Producer/Editor • Jessica Janner Castro, Host • Chris Daniels, Reporter • Chris Egan, Reporter • Tait Miller, Photographer/Editor • Alan Reed, Photographer/Editor

Public Affairs Program

Facing Race | Episode 1: Racism and Privilege • KING • Christin Ayers, Executive Producer • Joyce Taylor, Host/ Reporter • Taylor Mirfendereski, Reporter • Michael Botsford, Producer • Keely Walker, Producer • Kevin Glantz, Editor • Ryan Beard, Photographer • Melissa Crowe, Marketing Producer • Allison Sundell, Digital Producer • Chris Smith, Marketing Producer • Greg Thies, Production Manager

News Promotion - Campaign

Stand for Truth: Protests • KING • Melissa Crowe, Producer • Kelly Hanson, Producer

Anchor - News

Steve Bunin • KING

Reporter - News Single Shift

Chris Cashman • KING

Program Correspondent

Christin Ayers • KING

Video Essay

Taylor Mirfendereski • KING

Graphic Arts

Kevin Glantz • KING

Video Journalist – No Production Time Limit