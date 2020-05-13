KING 5 Wins More Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Than Any News Station in the Country

Station takes home 11 of the 17 awards including overall excellence, investigative reporting and multimedia

SEATTLE — The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) this week honored KING 5 with eleven 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, more than any local broadcast outlet across the country.

Of the 17 categories for the Northwest region (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington), KING 5 was recognized in 11 categories. For the sixth year in a row, the station received the distinguished award for overall excellence. KING 5’s parent company, TEGNA, was honored with 88 total Regional Murrow Awards across 29 of their stations, winning more awards than any other local broadcast news group.

“Murrow Award-winning journalism upholds the guiding principles of RTDNA’s Code of Ethics: truth, accuracy, fairness, context, independence, transparency and accountability for consequences,” said RTDNA Chairman Terence Shepherd. “Displaying technical excellence, creativity and innovation, this year’s winners have empowered audiences across the country to make more informed decisions for themselves and to become closer to their communities.”

Among the honors were three awards for the KING 5 investigative team, including continuing coverage, investigative reporting and news series. KING 5’s YouTube documentary, Bob’s Choice, was the catalyst for four awards, including multimedia, excellence in social media, excellence in video and excellence in writing.

“These awards speak to the incredible teamwork of the entire KING 5 News staff,” said Pete Saiers, KING 5 News Director. “I am especially proud of the work our team continues to do on a daily basis to live up to our accountability-focused mission of “Stand for Truth,” and their dedication to smart and engaging storytelling.”

KING 5’s 2020 REGIONAL RTDNA EDWARD R. MURROW AWARD WINNERS:

Overall Excellence

KING 5 news staff

Continuing Coverage

“Money Down the Drain”

Ryan Coe, Kevin Glantz, Chris Ingalls, Greg Thies

Excellence in Social Media

“Bob's Choice”

Joseph Huerta, KING 5 digital team, John Sharify

Excellence in Sound

“Joy”

Matt Mrozinski

Excellence in Video

“The Life of Bob Fuller”

Joseph Huerta



Excellence in Writing

Sharify Stories

John Sharify

Hard News

“Ted and Ann”

Greg Copeland, Kevin Glantz, Mike Perry, Tess Wagner

Investigative Reporting

Ryan Coe, Susannah Frame, Kevin Glantz

Multimedia

KING 5 digital team, Taylor Mirfendereski

News Series

Ryan Coe, Susannah Frame, Kevin Glantz

Sports Reporting

Chris Egan, Mike Perry