For half a decade, the annual pet adoption drive Clear the Shelters has helped animals in need find loving homes. This year, the program returns on Saturday, August 17, as more than 1,000 shelters nationwide waive or discount fees in an effort to end pet homelessness.

More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

Getty Images

Every year, millions of companion animals end up in shelters across the country. And while shelter adoption rates have been steadily rising since 2011, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals found that approximately 1.5 million animals — 860,000 cats and about 670,000 dogs — are still euthanized each year due to overcrowding.

Getty Images

Last year, more than 100,000 pets were adopted from over 1,200 shelters across the country. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped 256,688 pets find forever homes.

Here are the participating shelters in Western Washington:

Auburn Valley Humane Society

4910 A St SE, Auburn, noon - 6 p.m.

Collar of Hope Rescue

5304 Point Fosdick DR NW, Gig Harbor 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Homeward Pet Adoption Center

13132 NE 177th Place, Woodinville, noon - 6 p.m.

Horn Creek Rescue

10210 59th Ave SW, Lakewood 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The Kitty Rescue

120 31st Ave SE, Puyallup, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Purrfect Pals

230 McRae Road NE, Arlington, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

1130 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

1203 N Landing Way, Renton, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Puyallup Animal Rescue

10309 156th St E, Puyallup, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Seattle Area Feline Rescue

14717 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, 1 – 7 p.m.

Seattle Humane

13212 SE Eastgate Way, Bellevue, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.