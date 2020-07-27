KING 5 teams up with local nonprofits for Clear the Shelters 2020

Since 2015, the annual pet adoption drive Clear the Shelters has helped animals in need find loving homes. In 2020, the program returns for the entire month of August as hundreds of shelters nationwide open their doors in an effort to end pet homelessness. New this year are the opportunities to find pets online and via the WeRescue app, and to donate to hundreds of other shelters that are not able to remain open during the COVID-19 crisis, but still desperately need help to care for animals and place them in homes.