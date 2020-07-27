KING 5 teams up with local nonprofits for Clear the Shelters 2020

Since 2015, the annual pet adoption drive Clear the Shelters has helped animals in need find loving homes. In 2020, the program returns for the entire month of August as hundreds of shelters nationwide open their doors in an effort to end pet homelessness. New this year are the opportunities to find pets online and via the WeRescue app, and to donate to hundreds of other shelters that are not able to remain open during the COVID-19 crisis, but still desperately need help to care for animals and place them in homes.
Every year, millions of companion animals end up in shelters across the country. And while shelter adoption rates have been steadily rising since 2011, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) states that each year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter animal shelters nationwide – and approximately 1.5 million animals are euthanized.
Last year, more than 161,000 pets were adopted from over 1,900 shelters across the country. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped more than 411,000 pets find forever homes.
Here are the participating shelters in Western Washington:
Adopt pets in person at:
14717 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
13212 SE Eastgate Way, Bellevue, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Look for pets to adopt from these shelters via the WeRescue app or online:
Dog Gone Seattle, Seattle
Ginger’s Pet Rescue, Seattle
L&S Dog Diggity – WA Chapter, Olympia
Donate online to these shelters:
Auburn Valley Humane Society, Auburn
Collar of Hope Rescue, Ollala
Homeward Pet Adoption Center, Woodinville
Horn Creek Rescue, Yelm
The Kitty Rescue, Wenatchee
Purrfect Pals, Arlington
Puyallup Animal Rescue, Puyallup
Seattle Area Feline Rescue, Shoreline
Seattle Humane, Bellevue
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, Wenatchee