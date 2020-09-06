KING 5 Sweeps Regional Emmy Awards

SEATTLE — KING 5 swept the 57th Annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards, winning more than any other media organization in the region. In all, KING 5 took home 26 awards and the Citation for Outstanding Community Outreach from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Northwest Chapter.
“Our news teams are at the forefront of journalism in our region, continuing to produce the most comprehensive content on a daily basis,” said Pete Saiers, KING 5 news director. “These awards recognize their extraordinary talent and their commitment to standing for truth in our community.”
The Regional Emmy Awards recognize television excellence in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. Continuing its winning tradition, KING 5 brought home more awards than any other media organization in the region. This year’s recognition spanned nearly every department, with wins in journalism, local programming and marketing. In addition to winning best large market Morning/Daytime News the news team received awards in nearly every category, including Spot News, Feature News Reports, Crime, Investigative Report and Continuing Coverage. The marketing department was recognized for their Stand for Truth brand campaign, celebrating the core values of the station. KING 5 was also honored for the second year in a row with the Citation for Outstanding Community Service for its “Home Team Harvest” food drive, which collected a record 7.9 million meals to benefit Northwest Harvest, Washington state’s largest hunger relief organization.
Here’s the complete list of the KING 5 Northwest Regional Emmy Award recipients. Congratulations to all!
Morning/Daytime News (Markets 1-20)
KING 5 Mornings: The Seattle Squeeze • Cam Johnson, Traffic Reporter • Laura Evans, Executive Producer • Joyce Taylor, Anchor • Vanessa Misciagna, Reporter
Spot News
Cluster at the Pass • KING • Michael Crowe, Producer • Joseph Huerta, Photojournalist
Feature News Report - Light Feature
Joy • KING • John Sharify, Producer • Matt Mrozinski, Producer
Feature News Report - Serious Feature
Uncuffed • KING • Taylor Mirfendereski, Reporter
Crime - Story/Series - Within 24 Hours
Anger and Anguish • KING • Michael Crowe, Reporter • Ryan Beard, Photojournalist
Crime - Story/Series – No Time Limit
10 Years of Healing (Remembering the Lakewood Four)• KING • Ryan Beard, Producer • Greg Copeland, Reporter
Health/Science - Story/Series – Within 24 Hours
Sounders Shake• KING • Amy Moreno, Reporter • Megan Murnane, Photojournalist
Health/Science - Story/Series - No Time Limit
Aidan’s Impact • KING • Drew Mikkelsen, Reporter • Tom Tedford, Photographer
A Killer in the Hospital • KING • Chris Ingalls, Investigative Reporter • Ryan Coe, Photographer/Editor
Politics/Government - Story/Series - No Time Limit
Olympia’s Schoolhouse Rock • KING • Drew Mikkelsen, Reporter • Jason Gutz, Producer
Environment - News Story/Series
The Cardboard Footprint • KING • Ryan Beard, Photojournalist/Editor • Jake Whittenberg, Reporter
Sports - News Story/Series
Gee and Jerry • KING • Chris Egan, Producer • Mike Perry, Photographer/Editor
Investigative Report - Single Story or Series
Veterans for Profit • KING • Susannah Frame, Reporter • Joseph Huerta, Photojournalist • Ryan Coe, Investigative Photojournalist • Mike Perry, Photojournalist
Continuing Coverage
Money Down the Drain • KING • Chris Ingalls, Investigative Reporter • Ryan Coe, Photographer/Editor • Greg Thies, Aerial Photographer • Kevin Glantz, Graphics/Photographer
Promotion – News Promo - Campaign
Stand for Truth • KING • Chris Smith, Brand Manager/Art Direction • Kelly Hanson, Producer • Melissa Crowe, Producer
Program Host/Moderator
Jim Dever • KING
Reporter - News General Assignment
Sebastian Robertson • KING
Reporter - News Specialty Assignment
Chris Egan • KING
John Sharify • KING
Writer - News
John Sharify - KING
Photographer - News
Joseph Huerta - KING
Editor - News
Joseph Huerta • KING
Graphic Arts
Kevin Glantz • KING
Video Journalist - Within 24 hours
Michael Crowe • KING
Video Journalist – No Time Limit
Taylor Mirfendereski • KING
Audio
Tim Pollock • Pine Ridge Studio