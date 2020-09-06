KING 5 Sweeps Regional Emmy Awards

SEATTLE — KING 5 swept the 57th Annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards , winning more than any other media organization in the region. In all, KING 5 took home 26 awards and the Citation for Outstanding Community Outreach from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Northwest Chapter .

“Our news teams are at the forefront of journalism in our region, continuing to produce the most comprehensive content on a daily basis,” said Pete Saiers, KING 5 news director. “These awards recognize their extraordinary talent and their commitment to standing for truth in our community.”

The Regional Emmy Awards recognize television excellence in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. Continuing its winning tradition, KING 5 brought home more awards than any other media organization in the region. This year’s recognition spanned nearly every department, with wins in journalism, local programming and marketing. In addition to winning best large market Morning/Daytime News the news team received awards in nearly every category, including Spot News, Feature News Reports, Crime, Investigative Report and Continuing Coverage. The marketing department was recognized for their Stand for Truth brand campaign, celebrating the core values of the station. KING 5 was also honored for the second year in a row with the Citation for Outstanding Community Service for its “Home Team Harvest” food drive, which collected a record 7.9 million meals to benefit Northwest Harvest, Washington state’s largest hunger relief organization.