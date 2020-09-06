x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

community

KING 5 Sweeps Regional Emmy Awards

Station collects 26 awards honoring excellence in local journalism and Citation for Outstanding Community Outreach.
Credit: KING
KING 5 Logo

SEATTLE — KING 5 swept the 57th Annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards, winning more than any other media organization in the region. In all, KING 5 took home 26 awards and the Citation for Outstanding Community Outreach from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Northwest Chapter.

“Our news teams are at the forefront of journalism in our region, continuing to produce the most comprehensive content on a daily basis,” said Pete Saiers, KING 5 news director. “These awards recognize their extraordinary talent and their commitment to standing for truth in our community.”

The Regional Emmy Awards recognize television excellence in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. Continuing its winning tradition, KING 5 brought home more awards than any other media organization in the region. This year’s recognition spanned nearly every department, with wins in journalism, local programming and marketing. In addition to winning best large market Morning/Daytime News the news team received awards in nearly every category, including Spot News, Feature News Reports, Crime, Investigative Report and Continuing Coverage. The marketing department was recognized for their Stand for Truth brand campaign, celebrating the core values of the station. KING 5 was also honored for the second year in a row with the Citation for Outstanding Community Service for its “Home Team Harvest” food drive, which collected a record 7.9 million meals to benefit Northwest Harvest, Washington state’s largest hunger relief organization.

Here’s the complete list of the KING 5 Northwest Regional Emmy Award recipients. Congratulations to all!

Morning/Daytime News (Markets 1-20) 

KING 5 Mornings: The Seattle Squeeze • Cam Johnson, Traffic Reporter • Laura Evans, Executive Producer • Joyce Taylor, Anchor • Vanessa Misciagna, Reporter 

                             

Spot News 

Cluster at the Pass • KING • Michael Crowe, Producer • Joseph Huerta, Photojournalist

Feature News Report - Light Feature 

Joy • KING • John Sharify, Producer • Matt Mrozinski, Producer

                                                    

Feature News Report - Serious Feature 

Uncuffed • KING • Taylor Mirfendereski, Reporter

Crime - Story/Series - Within 24 Hours 

Anger and Anguish • KING • Michael Crowe, Reporter • Ryan Beard, Photojournalist

Crime - Story/Series – No Time Limit 

10 Years of Healing (Remembering the Lakewood Four)• KING • Ryan Beard, Producer • Greg Copeland, Reporter

 

Health/Science - Story/Series – Within 24 Hours

        Sounders Shake• KING • Amy Moreno, Reporter • Megan Murnane, Photojournalist

 

Health/Science - Story/Series - No Time Limit 

        Aidan’s Impact • KING • Drew Mikkelsen, Reporter • Tom Tedford, Photographer

A Killer in the Hospital • KING • Chris Ingalls, Investigative Reporter • Ryan Coe, Photographer/Editor

Politics/Government - Story/Series - No Time Limit 

Olympia’s Schoolhouse Rock • KING • Drew Mikkelsen, Reporter • Jason Gutz, Producer

Environment - News Story/Series 

The Cardboard Footprint • KING • Ryan Beard, Photojournalist/Editor • Jake Whittenberg, Reporter

 

Sports - News Story/Series 

Gee and Jerry • KING • Chris Egan, Producer • Mike Perry, Photographer/Editor

 

Investigative Report - Single Story or Series 

Veterans for Profit • KING • Susannah Frame, Reporter • Joseph Huerta, Photojournalist • Ryan Coe, Investigative Photojournalist • Mike Perry, Photojournalist

Continuing Coverage 

Money Down the Drain • KING • Chris Ingalls, Investigative Reporter • Ryan Coe, Photographer/Editor • Greg Thies, Aerial Photographer • Kevin Glantz, Graphics/Photographer

Promotion – News Promo - Campaign

Stand for Truth • KING • Chris Smith, Brand Manager/Art Direction • Kelly Hanson, Producer • Melissa Crowe, Producer

Program Host/Moderator

Jim Dever • KING

Reporter - News General Assignment 

        Sebastian Robertson • KING                                                     

Reporter - News Specialty Assignment 

Chris Egan • KING

John Sharify • KING

                     

Writer - News 

John Sharify - KING

                                                  

Photographer - News 

Joseph Huerta - KING

         

Editor - News 

        Joseph Huerta • KING               

Graphic Arts

        Kevin Glantz • KING            

                                             

Video Journalist - Within 24 hours 

Michael Crowe • KING

Video Journalist – No Time Limit 

Taylor Mirfendereski • KING  

Audio

Tim Pollock • Pine Ridge Studio