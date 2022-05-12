KING 5 receives six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Station awards include overall excellence, investigative reporting and news series

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has honored KING 5 with six 2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the award for overall excellence for the eighth year in a row.

Of the 16 categories for the Northwest region (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington), KING 5 was recognized in six. In all, TEGNA received 19 total Regional Murrow Awards across four Northwest stations, winning more awards than any other local broadcast television group.

“KING 5’s commitment to local investigative journalism, to adding context to daily news, to telling the stories of the PNW through the voices of our diverse audience is central to who we are as journalists,” said Julie Wolfe, news director. “The Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards are a recognition of the hard work KING 5 journalists, and journalists across the country, are doing every day. Congratulations to all of the regional winners for your commitment to journalism.”

Among the honors were three awards for the KING 5 investigative reporting team and their work to shed light on environmental threats, their cultural repercussions and moral health issues. KING 5 news teams were also recognized for outstanding coverage of the security breach at the state capitol in Olympia and the devastating and historic flooding our region faced last November.

KING 5’s 2022 REGIONAL RTDNA EDWARD R. MURROW AWARD WINNERS:

Overall Excellence

Breaking News Coverage

Jessica Janner Castro, Drew Mikkelsen, Rebecca Perry, Tom Tedford, Jordan Treece, Mason Waldvogel

Continuing Coverage

Ryan Coe, Eric Desrosiers, Susannah Frame

Investigative Reporting

Ryan Coe, Eric Desrosiers, Kendra Gilbert, Chris Ingalls, Taylor Mirfendereski

News Series

Ryan Coe, Chris Ingalls, Adam Thompson

Newscast

Adam Claibon, Greg Copeland, Chris Daniels, Lionel Donovan, Chris Egan, Tim Hahn, Jessica Janner Castro, Glenn Farley, Dustin Gagne, Kalie Greenberg, Ted Land, Drew Mikkelsen, Mike Perry, Josh Pflug, Joyce Taylor, Todd Toney, Mason Waldvogel, Keely Walker, Eric Wilkinson