KING 5 Investigative Photojournalist Adam Thompson dies

KING 5 Photojournalist Adam Thompson has died just a month after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

SEATTLE — KING 5 Investigative Photojournalist Adam Thompson has died. He was 44 years old.

Thompson died early Friday morning after being diagnosed with brain cancer just one month ago.

A key member of the KING 5 Investigators, Thompson was the person behind the scenes shooting video and editing the stories that brought injustices to light and helped to enact change for the better in our community.

In May, Thompson was part of the KING 5 investigative team that won an Edward R. Murrow Award for the series “Ticket to an Autopsy,” which exposed a pay-per-view autopsy event where the body of a man was dissected on stage. The man’s family didn’t give consent.

The series later brought to light a former Seattle body broker accused of dumping 29 human body parts in the Prescott National Forest in Arizona.

Thompson and KING 5 Reporter Sebastian Robertson were also nominated for a Northwest Regional Emmy Award for the piece “Turning to TikTok University,” examining how social media influencers are teaching financial literacy to younger generations.

Before arriving at KING 5 last April, Thompson worked as a photojournalist in Portland, Oregon and Tucson, Arizona. He started his television career in Medford, Oregon as a production assistant.

Just last weekend Thompson married Amber Litz, a KING 5 video editor.

Thompson will be remembered for his creativity, positive attitude, and love of journalism, but, more importantly, as a great human being.