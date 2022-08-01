KING 5 partners with Clear the Shelters to support local animals in need

Month-long campaign to fund shelters and help animals looking for homes

SEATTLE — Since 2015, the annual pet adoption drive Clear the Shelters has helped animals in need find loving homes. This year, the pet adoption and donation campaign returns August 1-31 as hundreds of shelters nationwide open their doors in an effort to end pet homelessness.

Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through fundraising partner Greater Good Charities, covering transaction fees so that 100% of donations go directly to shelters and rescues. Those interested in donating to a participating shelter or rescue can visit the Greater Good Charities’ donation site during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org, which will also be accessible via ClearTheShelters.com.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the 2022 campaign through partner WeRescue. The WeRescue app enabled users to locate adoptable pets in their area, submit their adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters.

Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Every year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC and Telemundo owned stations, and affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events.

Last year, more than 140,000 pets were adopted and more than $500,000 was raised to support shelters across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find forever homes.

Hill's Pet Nutrition is the national sponsor for its fifth Clear The Shelters campaign this year. Also joining as partners this year are global animal health company Zoetis and animal social media brand The Dodo.

Here are the participating shelters in Western Washington:

Look for pets to adopt from these shelters in person or via the WeRescue app:

Everett Animal Shelter, 333 Smith Island Road, Everett

Homeward Pet Adoption Center, 13132 NE 177th Place, Woodinville

Horn Creek Rescue, 35413 37th Ave S, Roy

Rescuing Animals in Need of Washington, 29915 3rd Ave SW, Federal Way

Seattle Area Feline Rescue, 14717 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline

Seattle Humane, 13212 SE Eastgate Way, Bellevue

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee

Or donate to these shelters online to support their work:

Everett Animal Shelter, 333 Smith Island Road, Everett

Horn Creek Rescue, 35413 37th Ave S, Roy

Seattle Area Feline Rescue, 14717 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline

Seattle Humane, 13212 SE Eastgate Way, Bellevue