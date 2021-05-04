KING 5 Nominated for Prestigious 2020 Peabody Award

Groundbreaking series recognized for exceptional storytelling and public service

SEATTLE — KING 5, the NBC affiliate in Seattle, has been nominated for a 2020 Peabody Award in the Public Service category for “Facing Race,” a 13-week original series that forthrightly tackled the difficult topic of systemic racism in the Pacific Northwest.

“This recognition is a true honor for our team,” said KING 5 interim news director Laura Evans. “Our goal when starting ‘Facing Race’ was to have conversations about race and racial issues with resolve – not backing down from even the toughest of discussions, and our team did just that in a groundbreaking way.”

“Facing Race” was nominated by a unanimous vote from the board of jurors. Out of nearly 1,300 entries from around the world, 60 were chosen as nominees and only 30 will be selected as winners.

“When we launched this series, we set out to confront the realities of racism fearlessly and factually. We aimed to break down some of the barriers that keep people from talking openly about their differences, and it’s rewarding to know that we helped many of our viewers accomplish that,” said executive producer Christin Ayers. “To be nominated for a Peabody Award is an incredible and humbling distinction.”

“Facing Race” was a trailblazing weekly broadcast that tackled – head on – issues of race, social injustice and racial inequality in the Pacific Northwest. The half-hour episodes aired every Sunday over 13 weeks, covering a wide range of subjects — from racial disparities in education, health and policing to environmental racism, land inequity and immigration.

"We are honored to have ‘Facing Race’ nominated for the Peabody Award,” said host and KING 5 anchor Joyce Taylor. “We asked our viewers to lean into this moment with us, and to have the courage to face racial disparities that have existed for far too long. Powerful storytelling is only possible because of the brave people willing to share their personal, often painful experiences. To every person who helped us put a face to the racism that exists, I am deeply grateful. It is the power of those stories that will help move our nation in the direction of equity and justice."

The "Facing Race" team included executive producer Christin Ayers, host Joyce Taylor, reporter Taylor Mirfendereski, producer Keely Walker, senior digital producer Allison Sundell, video editor Kevin Glantz, content editor Susannah Frame, and photojournalists Ryan Beard and Michael Botsford. Dozens of KING 5 reporters, photojournalists, technical staff and marketing team members also contributed to the series.

Overseen by the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, the Peabody Awards annually honor the most powerful, enlightening and invigorating stories in television, radio and digital media. The Peabody Award is a mark of excellence, cited by many recipients as the ultimate honor of a career.