KING 5 joins NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters “Adopt & Donate” campaign

Month-long campaign to support shelters and help animals looking for homes

SEATTLE — Since 2015, the annual pet adoption drive Clear the Shelters has helped animals in need find loving homes. In 2021, the pet adoption and donation campaign returns August 23-September 19 as hundreds of shelters nationwide open their doors in an effort to end pet homelessness.

This year’s Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through fundraising partner Greater Good Charities. Those interested in donating to a participating shelter or rescue can visit the Greater Good Charities’ donation site during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org, which will also be accessible via ClearTheShelters.com. Hill's Pet Nutrition is the national sponsor for its fourth Clear The Shelters campaign this year. Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the 2021 campaign through partner WeRescue. The WeRescue app enabled users to locate adoptable pets in their area, submit their adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters.

Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Every year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC and Telemundo owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events.

Last year, more than 130,000 pets were adopted from shelters across the country. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped more than 551,000 pets find forever homes.

Here are the participating shelters in Western Washington:

Look for pets to adopt from these shelters in person or via the WeRescue app:

Kitsap Humane Society, 1474 S Wenatchee Ave, Silverdale

MEOW Cat Rescue, 10600 Northeast 68th Street, Suite FF, Kirkland

Seattle Area Feline Rescue, 14717 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline

Seattle Humane, 13212 SE Eastgate Way, Bellevue

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee

Donate online to these shelters:

Kitsap Humane Society, 1474 S Wenatchee Ave, Silverdale

MEOW Cat Rescue, 10600 Northeast 68th Street, Suite FF, Kirkland

Seattle Area Feline Rescue, 14717 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline