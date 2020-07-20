KING 5 announces “Facing Race,” a racism and social justice series

Programming to debut on KING 5 and king5.com on September 13.

SEATTLE — On Sunday, September 13, KING 5 will launch a series on racism and racial inequity titled “Facing Race.” Debuting after Sunday Night Football on KING 5, the weekly program will also air on king5.com alongside exclusive digital content. Longtime anchor Joyce Taylor will host the broadcast and Tacoma bureau chief Christin Ayers will drive the show’s content as executive producer and contributor.

“At a time when people are actively seeking answers about prejudice and privilege, ‘Facing Race’ gives us an opportunity for meaningful, honest discourse about how our nation’s history of racism manifests itself today and how we, as Washingtonians, can confront it and move forward,” said Ayers of the series.

“’Facing Race’ is an opportunity to have hard discussions around racism we see all around us - in policing, education and in our own workplace,” added Taylor. “As a journalist, I know this is a rare and long overdue opportunity to look deeply into ourselves, where real change begins, and expose how systemic racism impacts our lives and community in nearly every respect, so we can all take a stake in creating an equitable future.”

The series will tackle issues around race – exposing racism and helping viewers understand its role in our everyday lives and take action to dismantle it at both an individual and systemic level. Stories told will examine the real truths about inequity, injustice and systemic racism, and how they persist today in the Pacific Northwest. Through these stories, “Facing Race” will bring to light the small and large steps each of us must take to make our national reckoning on race a turning point. Investigative reporter Taylor Mirfendereski will lead digital reporting for the series and Michael Botsford will work as the dedicated photojournalist, with content contributions from the KING 5 news staff.

"KING 5 has a storied history of facilitating conversations around race and inequities, and we have a duty to continue that legacy with this series,” said news director Pete Saiers. “Our history of serving our community, the extraordinary talent in our newsroom and our mission to Stand for Truth put us in a unique position to take on a project of this magnitude.”