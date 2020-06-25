Kids educational/informational program updates

KING 5 is committed to airing educational/informational programs for children. The following shows are currently scheduled:
KING 5.1
Saturdays
3:30 PM – Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer (Show # 1)
4:00 PM – Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer (Show # 2)
4:30 PM – Roots Less Traveled
Sundays
3:30 PM – Consumer 101
KONG 16.1
Saturdays
9:00 AM – Vets Saving Pets
9:30 AM – The Champion Within
Sundays
12:00 PM – Teen Kids News
12:30 PM – Think Big
1:00 PM – Biz Kids
1:30 PM – Jack Hanna’s Into The Wild
2:00 PM – Made in Hollywood: Teens