x
Skip Navigation

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

community

Kids educational/informational program updates

Get the most current information about changes to our educational/informational kid shows on KING 5 and KONG.
Credit: KING

KING 5 is committed to airing educational/informational programs for children. The following shows are currently scheduled:

KING 5.1

Saturdays

3:30 PM – Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer (Show # 1)
4:00 PM – Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer (Show # 2)
4:30 PM – Roots Less Traveled

Sundays

3:30 PM – Consumer 101

KONG 16.1

Saturdays

9:00 AM – Vets Saving Pets
9:30 AM – The Champion Within

Sundays

12:00 PM – Teen Kids News
12:30 PM – Think Big
1:00 PM – Biz Kids
1:30 PM – Jack Hanna’s Into The Wild
2:00 PM – Made in Hollywood: Teens