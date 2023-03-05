Find your inclusive comics and graphic novels at this Fremont bookstore 📚

"There really is nothing like this (Outsider Comics) in North Seattle."

SEATTLE — Outsider Comics in Fremont specializes in inclusive comic books and graphic novels for all ages.

A former educator who's now the store's marketing and event coordinator, Wing Mui, said that there is nothing like Outsider Comics in North Seattle.

"As a fan of comics, as a fan of the store, and as a fan of having this community gathering space here -- I and other folks didn't want it to go away... So, we formed this cooperative to purchase the store," said Mui.

The store has changed ownership and branding into cooperative ownership.

"Being a trans and queer-owned cooperative, we also are known for our selection and curation of queer and other inclusive titles," said Mui, as she pointed out one of her book curations American Born Chinese. "I personally am a Chinese immigrant. And so that is something that I think really represents my culture."

Outsider Comics also highlights nonfiction, history, memoirs, and books that are intersectional between a lot of categories with marginalized groups.

Some other fun things you can find at Outsider Comics include gifts, games, pins, and geek clothing.

Outsider Comic will hold its biggest event -- Free Comic Book Day-- on Saturday.