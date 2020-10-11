Domestic violence is skyrocketing during COVID restrictions

Domestic violence incidents, including homicides, have skyrocketed in King County since Stay at Home orders began. Here's what, why, and how to help or get help now.

Incidents of domestic violence have skyrocketed since the Stay at Home Orders began. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office reports that domestic violence homicides are more than double what they were in all of 2018 and 2019.

We talked with Kelly Starr, Director of WA State Coalition Against Domestic Violence to find out what they are seeing in King County right now, how isolation may be effecting the problem, why victims can't "just leave" and what's being done to help those who need it.

Do you know someone that is being hurt? Or someone who is causing harm? The WSCADV's Friends and Family Guide will help you support someone who is struggling in their relationship—and to take care of yourself while you’re doing it. People are more likely to turn to their community (friends, family, YOU) than they are to professionals.

If you need help, contact WA State Coalition Against Domestic Violence or call a confidential domestic violence hotline:

For detailed information on what to expect when you call a hotline, a program, go to a shelter, or call a legal advocate visit wscadv.org/get-help-now