Seattle-based ways to support Ukrainians amid Russia conflict

More than a week into the invasion, the number of Ukrainians who need shelter, medical help and aid continues to grow.

SEATTLE — In addition to the local efforts below, NBC News has compiled a list of verified charities assisting humanitarian response for Ukraine. You can find that here. If you see a charity posted on social media, use these steps to verify where your money is going.

Medical Supplies & Medication

The Ukrainian Association of Washington State works to preserve Ukrainian heritage and unite Ukrainian-American people. They are working with partners to collect money for medical supplies and hope to find partners to provide much-needed medications, and medications, as Ukrainian hospitals say they are running out.

"There's critical needs for trauma gear, equipment and medical supplies as well as medications to reach the soldiers' hospitals right in the battle zones," said Tamara Cyhan Cunitz. "And that is critical for us to focus on in terms of getting those things there, to the right places."

They are looking for hospitals that may have humanitarian donations or near-expired productions including burn treatments, tourniquets, stabilizing supplies such as splints or casts-- and general medications.

"It's an emergency that affects not only soldiers- it affects civilians who are under fire, who are in shelter, who get hurt from this," Tsinker said. "So yes, we need trauma kits, but we also need medical supplies that can help the civilian population too."

They say you can get in touch through the Ukrainian Association of Washington State or the iMiracle Project, which is set to fly supplies to Warsaw to meet people who can transport them into Ukraine.

Ukrainian Community Center of Washington

The Ukrainian Community Center of Washington says it is setting up funds for humanitarian aid and for military support; you can learn more about those at the link below.

First Ukrainian Baptist Church Fund

First Ukrainian Baptist Church of Seattle, located in Federal Way, has created a fund with donations going directly toward shelter, food, clothing, hygiene and medical supplies for the people of Ukraine.

"We are especially grateful to all the non-Ukrainian origin friends whose open hearts are generously blessing our nation financially in these hard times," the Church said.

The church says it's working directly with churches and missions to distribute funds, with over forty locations for refugee relief receiving help so far.

Lutheran Community Services Northwest

Lutheran Community Services Northwest is currently helping refugees from Afghanistan and says it is preparing to help refugees from Ukraine.

Honorary Ukrainian Consul Valeriy Goloborodko

Honorary Ukrainian Consul Valeriy Goloborodko provided this account for donations toward military efforts in Ukraine. You can read more about the fund here.

For USD remittances:

SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX

JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, New York

SWIFT Code: CHASUS33

Account: 400807238

383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, USA